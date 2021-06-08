In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to secure vital development projects that meet the needs of citizens, facilitate their lives and provide them with comfort in all regions of the country.. A follow-up committee has completed the implementation of the initiatives of His Highness the President of the State.. the construction works for a number of Of the road networks and strategic development projects that shorten the distance and time between the various regions of the country and its emirates, with a total amount of 1.950 billion dirhams, with a total road length of 112 kilometers.

The strategic road projects, which come with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, include a network of tracks, roads, intersections and bridges in three main axes. Include the following:

1 — The first axis of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road .. It is a new path and represents an extension of the Sheikh Khalifa Road (E84) leading to the Emirate of Fujairah, where this axis extends from the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Road with Sharjah-Kalba Road (E102) and continues through the “Mleiha” area Then Al Madam area in the Emirate of Sharjah and ends in Al Shuwaib area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi..

This track is 52 km long, with three lanes in each direction, and a design speed of 140 km/h.

This axis also includes the construction of three main intersections with Sharjah-Kalba Road, Dubai-Hatta Road, and Al-Shuaib-Al-Dhaid Road in the Madame area, in addition to seven intersections with flyovers to provide free traffic in all directions and to provide entrances and exits to existing roads along the new path that serve cities and farms. scattered on both sides of the road.

The second axis .. the way home:

The axis of the New Al-Watan Road is a direct link path with three lanes in each direction, with a length of 42 km and a design speed of 120 km/h.

While this axis extends from the Hatta area, passing through the Masfout area in the Emirate of Ajman, passing through the Al-Manai area and the mountains of Wadi Al-Qur in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and intersects with the first axis, which represents the extension of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in the Maliha area in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This road consists of two parts, the first part includes modifying the lane and raising the efficiency of the current road linking Hatta with the Sharjah-Kalba Road (E102) to become three lanes in each direction instead of two lanes, with a length of 18 km. The second part includes the construction of a new lane as an extension of the road. The first, with a length of 24 km, passes in the mountainous areas (the mountains of Wadi Al-Qour) in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to meet the first axis, which is (Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road) in the Maliha area.

The third axis .. Dubai – Hatta road:

It includes the development and upgrading of the current Dubai-Hatta road between Nizwa and Al Madam areas within the Emirate of Sharjah, with three lanes in each direction instead of two lanes, and at a design speed of 120 km/h. Above the Madame roundabout.. The project also includes the development of the current lower crossing leading to the Nizwa area and the construction of four pedestrian bridges in the Madame area.. The construction of this axis aims to improve traffic safety and the flow of vehicles on the road.

The new roads – whose implementation was supervised by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Union Water and Electricity Company – will shorten the distance and time between areas, as the second axis, with a sector of the first axis, will shorten the distance between Al Madam Roundabout and the Hatta area from 115 kilometers to 95 kilometres, reducing the flight time by 30 minutes.

In addition, the first axis will contribute to shortening the distance between Al Shuwaib and the Emirate of Fujairah from 115 kilometers to 93 kilometers, which will reduce the journey time by 15 minutes.