Marta Etura and Francesc Garrido star in Joan-Marc Zapata’s debut feature, ‘El colore del cielo’, a Spanish-Swiss co-production, which marks the director’s leap to feature film after his recent short film ‘Brigh Side in D minor’, which could be seen in different international and national festivals with great success. ‘The color of the sky’ is a story of love, lost souls and broken dreams that reflects on success and happiness.

The plot features Olivia (Marta Etura) and Tristán (Francesc Garrido), who fortuitously meet again in a hotel in Switzerland after 17 years of losing contact. She is doing a photo shoot for her new movie, he lectures in an attempt to survive a creative crisis. This reunion will lead them to revisit the past and wonder where the path they chose leads them.

In the words of its producer, Guillem Luna, “this feature film is the culmination of a long journey to be able to produce a totally independent film. Joan-Marc Zapata has a very purist vision and at the same time very typical of cinema and we know that this film will be a great surprise for many people ».

Marta Etura, winner of the Goya for ‘Cell 211’, had not filmed since the end of January 2019, when the recording of the last two installments of the saga of ‘The invisible guardian’, ‘Legado en los Bones’ (2019) finished and ‘Offering to the storm’ (2020), dark thrillers set in the Batzán valley in Navarra, which are adaptations of the homonymous novels by Dolores Redondo. In addition to her work on the big screen, the actress has recently participated in the video clip of ‘How I would like to tell you’, a song that the artist Dani Martín dedicates to his sister, who died at 34 years of a stroke. Etura has been “happy” to have been able to be part of this “tribute.”

‘El color del cielo’ is a co-production between Spain and Switzerland produced by Guillem Luna (Arnold Films) and Ivan Geisser (89 productions), written by Joan-Marc Zapata and Lluís Van Eeckhout. The filming takes place between the cities of Brunnen and Luzerna, in the heart of Switzerland, with the centennial Walstätterhof hotel as its main location, in front of the Lake Lucerne.