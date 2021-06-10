Today, Thursday, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen denied targeting the First Armored Division in Sana’a, stressing that the reports received were incorrect.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen made it clear that no military operations were carried out in the vicinity of Sanaa and any other Yemeni city during the last period.

He stressed that the failure to implement any targeting aims to create a political atmosphere for the peaceful path.