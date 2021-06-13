The match between Denmark Y Finland, which marked his debut at Euro 2020, will be remembered as the day the Danish Christian eriksen (29) almost died on a court. The talented midfielder who works for Inter Italia collapsed in the middle of the game and saved his life thanks to the efforts of paramedics, who were practicing resuscitation techniques for almost 15 minutes.

Eriksen was transferred to a nearby clinic, and the game ended up resuming despite how affected his teammates had been, most of them crying, because they were about to see their teammate die.

From the UEFA and the Danish Football Union They clarified that knowing that Eriksen was out of danger, the decision had been made to resume the meeting. But the episode had already penetrated the Danish footballers, who ended up losing the match against Finland 1-0.

At a press conference, the coach Kasper hjulmand He did not make much mention of the sporting result, an anecdote taking into account the drama that was experienced around Eriksen, one of the great figures of his National Team. But he did give details about how much what happened on the pitch affected his team, especially the captain. Simon Kjaer, who with his actions was essential to save Christian’s life.

“The players were undone, It was a very traumatic experience “, described Hjulmand, who spoke of a” very hard “night in which football took a back seat and everyone remembered that” the most important thing in life is the people close to us, the family and friends “, in his words.

According to the DT, regarding the rescheduling, the players were presented with two scenarios: continue the game or postpone it until the next day. When they found out that Christian was fine, they agreed to play as soon as possible to “get through the bad shot as soon as possible,” explained the coach.

In the moments before the restart of the game, the DT made an emotional harangue for the footballers that was recorded on television cameras. “I am proud of them,” he later said.

“It is clear that you cannot play a game with these feelings. It is incredible that the players came out in the second half and were the best team. You cannot play a game at this level after you see one of your best friends fight for their life, “said Hjulmand.

He added: “It is a tough night, all our thoughts are with him and his family. Christian is one of the best players in the world, but he is still better as a person.”

Hjulmand explained that he saw his team beaten so much that he understood that some were not in a position to go out to play the second half, so he offered them the opportunity to be replaced.

And he especially highlighted the situation of captain Kjaer by revealing that he asked for the change 18 minutes after the restart. “He was very affected, he could not continue. I understand him perfectly. They are very good friends,” said the DT about the Milan footballer, who lives in Italy in the same city as Eriksen and they are close since the youth of Denmark.

“When the game ended, everyone came to the locker room and called their families, it was an experience that hit us all very hard,” Hjulmand concluded.