Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The closure plans imposed in a number of European countries confused the plans of the Unity camp, which is scheduled to be held between the third and 29th of next July, as the destination that hosts the camp, which is limited to Austria, Germany and Serbia, has not yet been determined. This confusion is not limited to “Al Annabi” alone, but extends to Most of the Arab Gulf League clubs, which are seeking to establish external camps in preparation for the new season.

On the other hand, the contract for the foreign players of Al-Wahda will be completed next Monday, while the official inauguration of the Brazilian Joao Pedro, who was contracted for two seasons, will be after the end of his loan from Al Dhafra to Baniyas next July. As for attracting new players, the club is still looking for a foreign player. According to the recommendation of the Dutch coach Tin Kat, the team’s coach in the left center, next to another citizen player, next to Abdel Aziz Sanqour, the only local deal, he is good at playing on the left side.

The unit begins its gathering in the last week of this month, where all players undergo a routine medical examination that precedes the start of each season, followed by muscle-strengthening exercises until the time of travel to the external camp.

It is noteworthy that bringing the start date of the season to August 19 will be a good opportunity for the team to reach an advanced stage of the system before facing Sharjah, who also benefits from that, in the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League next September.