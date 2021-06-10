The discovery of a scuba bottle next to a quilt at a depth of 1,000 meters in the area where Tomás Gimeno’s boat appeared, who disappeared on April 27 along with his daughters Anna and Olivia, reinforces the hypothesis that they were used to weigh packages at the bottom of the sea. The idea is that used a weight of about 8 kilos to drag something to the seabed.

Now Efforts are focused on finding the anchor and the 8-kilo lead belt That the father of the girls carried along with the diving bottle in the boat and that the investigators believe that he used as ballast, as announced this Thursday by ‘The Ana Rosa Program’, on Telecinco.

The The main hypothesis is that Gimeno prepared several ballasts to throw his daughters to the bottom of the sea and then him. The first drag between 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., the time where he returned to port, according to the calls that the mother of the girls made the night of the disappearance. After that, he ran out of battery, and a Maritime Service patrol stopped him for breaking the curfew but found nothing in the registry, because the packages had already been loaded. After charging his phone, he returned to a point very close to that of his first outing. At 01:30 Beatriz, Anna and Olivia’s mother, called him again and this time he was talking to her in a conversation in which he assured that he was going away with the little ones.

Finally, the Civil Guard believes that Tomás weighed down the sea with 8 kilos of lead and that would explain that his mobile suddenly switched off at sea.

The bottle, which usually weighs between 12 and 16 kilos, is being analyzed to see if Tomás Gimeno recharged it more so that it would have more weight to weigh, although after being sunk in the sea for a month it would have lost part of the oxygen it carries. On the other hand, from criminology they are analyzing the duvet cover in search of any type of rest that indicates that it was in contact with the girls.

Beatriz, the mother of Anna and Olivia, affirmed this Wednesday that the diving bottle and the quilt found at the bottom of the sea and belonging to the father of the girls, who disappeared with them on April 27, is “A whole theater” to mask a leak, which is what you are convinced has occurred.