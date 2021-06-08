The porteños who have more than 50 years old can register to be vaccinated As of this Tuesday at 8.30, as confirmed by sources from the Buenos Aires government. In this way, vaccination is enabled for a new group, after this Monday and Tuesday they began to take turns and apply the corresponding doses to those who have between 55 and 59, whose registration started on Friday.

According to project data from the Secretariat of Statistics and Censuses, it is 173,627 people. However, the figure is somewhat lower, since many have already been vaccinated because they belong to other groups; for example, health workers or people with previous illnesses.

Something similar happens with those between 55 and 59 who, according to estimates, would be about 140,000 Buenos Aires. Many began to receive between this Monday and Tuesday the shifts to apply the doses of the Astrazeneca or Sputnik V vaccines, which are the ones that are being used at the moment.

To register you have to enter the official website of the City. Then you have to wait for the arrival of an email to which you have to respond by choosing day and time options.

The City has already finished vaccinating teachers, non-teachers, police officers and the rest of the security forces personnel. Photo: Lucia Merle

The next step is to show up at the vaccination center. And once the dose is applied, wait fifteen minutes, which is the stipulated time in which an adverse reaction may occur.

From the Buenos Aires government they reported that between Monday and Tuesday they end stage 4 vaccination, which involves teachers, non-teachers, police and street agents, in addition to the staff who work in community kitchens.

According to the calculations of the Buenos Aires Government, in the City there are 1,200,000 people that make up the priority population. In stage 1, health personnel were vaccinated, in stage 2 and 3 those over 60 years of age. In addition, progress was made on number 5, which includes people with previous illnesses from 18 years old.

Until Sunday, according to official data, 999,678 residents applied a dose and 283,885 completed the immunization with the second, with which 1,283,563 were applied in Buenos Aires, out of 1,353,712 received.

As for the arrival of more vaccines, it is expected that this Tuesday they will arrive 500,000 doses of Sputnik V. Of this amount, 400,000 are second component. According to open data on vaccination in the City, 576,704 people were immunized with first doses of Sputnik V; and of these, 112,252 have already received the second.

Of this shipment that arrives on Tuesday, the City should receive between 28,000 and 36,000 second vaccines (between 7 and 9%). In addition, the corresponding percentage for the first 100,000 doses that arrive on this same flight (between 7,000 and 9,000).

On the other hand, this Monday they should have landed in Ezeiza 800,000 vaccines from the agreement with AstraZeneca. However, that batch was delayed and would only arrive later this week.

How long until the youngest are vaccinated? According to data from the Department of Statistics and Censuses, there are 1,619,129 people who are between 20 and 59 years old in the Capital. These numbers are prepared based on project data, since the last national census was carried out in 2010.

Those who are the majority They are between 35 and 39 years old: 229,265 people. However, in all bands, those who have already been immunized for having previous risk factors and those who are in groups already immunized such as teachers, police or health personnel should be subtracted.

The advancement of immunization depends on maintaining the inflow of vaccines. If between 5 and 6 million doses arrive per month, in the City, which receives 7% of what arrives, they could complete the vaccination with at least one dose by October or November.

For now, for the authorities the acceleration of vaccination, plus the tough restrictions of ten days ago, are being noticed in the decline of Thus, in the last seven days -counting between May 31 and Sunday June 6- there were an average of 1,874 positive cases. With days of 2,398 positives (June 1) and others, 1,167 (Sunday 6). Regarding the previous seven days (between May 30 and 24) there were, on average, 655 fewer cases per day.

SC