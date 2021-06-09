The Church through Caritas -his organization to help the most needy- today carried out a dramatic complaint on the effects of the pandemic on the poorest sectors. “Argentina is facing a unprecedented health, social and economic crisis in which entire families suffer and, literally, they are dying without assistance ”.

The president of Cáritas, Monsignor Carlos Tissera drew up a dramatic social picture.

The grave statement belongs to the president of Cáritas and bishop of Quilmes, Carlos Tissera, and is contained in a report of the institution that released on the eve of its annual collection, which will be held this weekend throughout the country. And in which he calls for unity because “political and ideological disagreements aggravate the problem.”

“We have to unite now and not waste time in sterile discussions or electoral speculation,” claims Monsignor Tissera. In addition, it is noted in the report that 75% of minors are poor in the Buenos Aires suburbs and other areas of the country, where “of four boys who sit at a table, only one eats every day.”

The report accompanied a virtual press conference offered by Tissera together with his collaborators and in which the UCA Social Debt Observer and members of the UCA Social Debt Observatory led by its director, Agustín Salvia, who disseminated a study on the psychological impact of the pandemic.

“Along with material poverty, the multiple psychological and affective consequences, caused by the enormous emotional pressure that is generated both by the disease and by the measures taken to deal with it ”, says Tissera when conceptually synthesizing the results of the survey.

Notes that “The heard phrase ‘people do not give more’ translates into an enormous need for psychological containment”. The Observatory established that in 2020 23.6% of the Argentine urban population expressed feeling uneasiness, agitation, nervousness, hopelessness, sadness and fatigue, the highest value of the entire decade.

“Caritas makes a call to assume the responsibilities that each one of us has, to face together an agenda that truly responds to urgent needs,” Tissera said at the press conference.

And he specified. “We ask all actors in social life, political leaders, businessmen, civil organizations, unions to work together in a common agenda that gives answers to the drama of the Argentines ”.

“We urgently need,” he added, “to start up the country’s productive apparatus, so that the economy grows and more genuine sources of work are created. Our men and women need it, so that hope can be re-created in their families for a better future for their children ”.

He warned that “political and ideological disagreements aggravate the problem, because they only generate more division. We have to unite now and not waste time in sterile discussions or electoral speculation. It is not that the crisis ends up leaving us without strength or that the damage is impossible to repair ”.

Along the same lines, Salvia considered that “structural measures are needed and we should start with the dialogue of the different, which would be a structural change, that different points of view can be put on the table to address the problems that society has, and not to discuss ideology, but rather social problems ”.

“Dialogue is urgent because the catastrophe may be greater”, He warned while demanding “State policies to get ahead” and pointed out that “bringing down poverty will only be possible with more and better jobs, more public and private investment, institutional, labor and financial reforms.”

Caritas invited to collaborate with its collection to support a work that in a pandemic allowed it to assist more than three million people, but stressed that “in almost all sectors the situation is increasingly difficult because the enormous help we are offering is not enough ”.