On Saturday June 12, La Uchulú fulfilled her dream of celebrating her 15th birthday during the broadcast of El reventonazo de la Chola. However, her entrance did not go as planned because she fell sharply to the ground after tripping over the voluminous skirt of her dress.

This happened after Ernesto Pimentel, in his new character Magnolia, introduced Chikiplum like the chamberlain for the quinceañera.

After entering the stage to the rhythm of “Waltz time” (1990) by Chayanne, the participant of The Artist of the Year asked where the honoree was.

Upon responding to the call, La Uchulú tripped over her dress and fell flat on her face, the first of the three times she ended up on the ground.

Once answered, Ernesto Pimentel told the tiktoker: “Dreams come true, my baby.”

After this episode, he presented the cumbia singer as a guest artist. Bryan arambulo, which caused La Uchulú to pretend to faint and end up on the ground again.

Moments later, while the former member of Los Claveles de la Cumbia sang to the rhythm of the ballad “I swear that I love you” (2018), La Uchulú, who danced with Chikiplum, fell again, prompting Ernesto Pimentel to ask her: “Stop throwing yourself on the floor.”

