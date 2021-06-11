The chinese robot Zhurong, which landed on Mars last month, sent new images to Earth, in which the national flag is observed on the red planet, according to the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA).

The images were released at a ceremony in Beijing and mark the complete success of China’s first exploration mission to Mars.

Photos include the panorama of the landing site, the Martian landscape and a scout car selfie with the landing pad.

The 360-degree panorama of the landing area was photographed when the rover had not yet left the landing pad. It is made up of a series of images captured by the vehicle’s navigation camera, reflecting the area around the landing site and the horizon of Mars in the distance.

The density and size of the rocks are within expectations, indicating that the probe’s flyover, obstacle avoidance and landing maneuvers, all autonomous, were carried out according to plan, according to the agency.

The picture shows that the nearby area is relatively flat and with scattered rocks, some of which are partially buried, are of various sizes and have light colors and smooth surface edges. On the far side is a circular crater with dark-colored pointy rocks stretching around the rim. Further still you can see several dunes.

The Chinese flag reached Mars. Photo: AP

Another picture shows the national flag of China unfurled from the glowing landing pad on the red planet. This shot was made by the vehicle about six meters from the platform.

In this part of the mission, Zhurong also used a detachable camera to take a “selfie” with the landing pad.

The camera, originally installed on the underside of the rover, was released by the rover 10 meters south of the platform and captured the video images of the vehicle returning to the platform and took the selfie. The camera then used a wireless signal to transmit the images and videos to the rover, which sent them back to Earth via the orbiter.

The director of the space administration, Zhang Kejian, assured that “China publish scientific data related in a timely manner to allow humanity to share the fruits of the country’s space exploration development. “

China’s Tianwen-1 mission, consisting of an orbiter, lander, and scout vehicle, launched on July 23, 2020. The lander carrying the rover landed in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a vast plain in the northern hemisphere of Mars, on May 15.

Zhurong descended from the landing pad to the Martian surface on May 22, beginning his exploration of the red planet and turning China into the second country, after the United States, to land and operate a rover on Mars.

On June 11, the vehicle completed 28 Martian days working on the surface of Mars. A Martian day is about 40 minutes longer than a day on Earth. The orbiter has been relaying signals to the rover as it conducts its own science missions.

With information from Xinhua

GRB