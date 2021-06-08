The son of rapper Andy Cartwright (Alexander Yushko), who was killed and dismembered last year in St. Petersburg at the end of July 2020, was appointed a temporary guardian. This was announced on Tuesday, June 8, TV channel “78.ru” with reference to Yuri Avdeev, a lawyer for the widow of the musician Marina Kohal, accused of the murder of Cartwright.

“My wife, Nadezhda Avdeeva, will take custody. The child will live with us. Marina initially chose me and my wife as guardians, this is her decision. And this is our duty, we did it, ”Avdeev said.

He noted that the boy spent 238 days in the orphanage, and there he celebrated his fourth birthday. In the near future, psychologists will work with the child.

On June 7, the Smolninsky District Court overturned the decision of municipal officials to place the boy in an orphanage. The administration of the Smolninskoe municipal district was charged with considering the issue of the child’s pre-trial guardianship.

On April 28, the wife of rapper Andy Cartwright, according to the results of a psychiatric examination, was found sane, but with mental disabilities.

The rapper’s dismembered body was discovered on July 29, 2020 in an apartment in St. Petersburg. His wife claimed that Cartwright died of a drug overdose, and she dismembered his corpse to hide the “inglorious” death from fans. However, no traces of prohibited substances were found in the body of the deceased.

On July 31, Kohal was charged with murder. The Investigative Committee stated that the murder was planned in advance, for which, according to the investigation, she bought a medicine at the pharmacy.

In mid-January, the results of one of the examinations in the rapper’s murder became known. According to REN TV, the examination of the remains revealed intravital injuries, including abrasions and hemorrhages in the chin region, as well as a puncture wound with subcutaneous hemorrhage in the right palm.