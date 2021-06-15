Chef Sergei Sinitsyn told Radio Sputnik which parts of the chicken should not be eaten.

According to him, first of all, these are by-products: liver, heart, stomach. They take the full blow of pests and chemicals.

“If some parasites get into the chicken or if it is stuffed with some chemicals, the internal organs are the first to suffer. As a rule, these are giblets, they are the most dangerous, ”the expert explained.

The chef called breast meat the safest. But even with him, the expert advises to be careful and subject the meat to a thorough heat treatment.

“The chicken needs to be cooked at least twice: the first time – a few minutes and drain the broth, then cook for a long time, so it will be as safe as possible to eat,” Sinitsyn explained.

The chef also advised to always pre-cook the meat slightly, regardless of the further cooking method, so as not to worry about possible parasites or chemicals.

