Luis Enrique’s team could not get past the draw yesterday against a Swedish team that let Spain play without posing strong opposition in their first match of the Eurocup. Only Isak jeopardized Unai Simón’s goal, but he was substituted in the second half.
Considering Sweden’s poor performance, Spain should have taken the game, but lacked clarity in the rival area and effectiveness. Personally I think that Luis Enrique should introduce some changes in the eleven, since it has been shown that the team is not completely optimized. And as if that were not enough the fact of not scoring, when they generate danger to Spain, the feeling is that it is easy to score a goal.
Spain should first remove one of its fittest players from the side. Marcos Llorente is at a high level, which makes him play well in any position, but La Roja is not there to squander players. That is why I think I should play where Pedri, to bring more aggressiveness to the national team. The Barça player left great details, but he is somewhat exhausted, unlike Llorente who is capable of sprinting until the last minute. The player who should replace him in the right lane should be Azpilicueta. The Chelsea captain would bring the team more competitiveness and defensive strength.
On the other hand, Morata has shown to have a problem with the goal. He failed sung chances, so they should try Gerard Moreno from the beginning, who has had a sensational season and goals have been dropped. With these changes, I think that the national team would win in a mordant upwards and could transform that ability to control the game at times. The strong point of Spain is the center of the field, Koke showed yesterday to be in shape, and if Busquets finally recovers, it will be difficult to take the ball from La Roja, but they need players to score goals.
Leave a Reply