When I was a child I loved circuses, their animals and the elephant attracted my attention a lot. In the performance, he displayed his size, weight and enormous strength, but after his performance, the elephant was only held by a chain that imprisoned one of its legs to a small stake driven into the ground – buried a few centimeters in the ground – and although the chain was thick, it was obvious that this animal, capable of uprooting a tree by its force, could easily tear off the stake and flee.

“Why doesn’t he run away?” I asked, and someone said he wasn’t running away because he was trained. I asked, “If he is trained, why do they chain him?” And I don’t recall getting any coherent response. In time I forgot about the mystery of the elephant and the stake.

After a few years I discovered that someone had found the answer: the circus elephant does not escape because it was tied to a similar stake when very, very small. I closed my eyes and imagined the newborn being tied to the stake. I am sure that at that moment the elephant pushed, tried to get loose, and despite his effort, he could not. The stake was too strong for him. I would swear that he fell asleep exhausted, and that the next day he tried again, and also the next day and the one that followed.

Until one day, the animal accepted its helplessness and resigned itself to its fate. That huge and powerful elephant that we see in the circus, does not run away because he thinks he CAN’T.

He has a record and a memory of that helplessness he felt shortly after he was born. And the worst thing is that that record has never been questioned again.

He never, never tried to test his strength again. Jorge Bucay.

Dear reader: many of our customs, beliefs, fears, habits and attachments are the chains that imprison us.

Bindings that we will have to get rid of NOW!

Let’s regain the freedom that we “pawned” once and have not wanted to regain.

Only by fulfilling our life purpose will we understand that we are capable of doing more, much more than we believed ourselves capable of doing.

Let’s unleash our potential and break the chains. If our life is our treasure, let’s not let it be stolen from us. What do you think? _