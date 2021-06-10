In the south of Tunisia, a cemetery full of flowers, just inaugurated but already half complete, welcomes unknown migrants who they died at sea trying to get to Europe.

The cemetery, called African Garden, the work of Algerian artist Rachid Koraichi, has a traditional 17th century door, avenues with hand-painted pottery and a prayer room for all religions under a harmonious white dome.

Algerian artist Rachid Koraichi and Unesco Director General Audrey Azoulay inaugurating the cemetery (AFP).

The migrants buried here “condemned by the sea”, they had to face “the Sahara, gangsters, terrorists” and sometimes torture or shipwreck, says Koraichi. “I wanted to make them a beginning of paradise”, after the hell of the journey, he assures.

At the end of 2018, Koraichi bought in Zarzis, a town near the Libyan border, this land surrounded by olive trees.

The cemetery with more than 200 graves

The cemetery already has more than 200 numbered white graves, with inscriptions like “Woman dressed in black, Hachani beach” or “Man in a black sweater, beach of the Hotel des 4 Saisons”, surrounded by five olive trees that symbolize the pillars of Islam and twelve vines that represent the Christian apostles.

Jasmine and other bushes perfume the place where corpses sometimes arrive in a state of putrefaction.

Many of the deceased left Libya or Tunisia and were found in the sea or appeared on the beaches carried by ocean currents.

Vicky, a 26-year-old Nigerian who came to Tunisia on foot after several failed attempts to cross into Italy from Libya, gets emotional as she sweeps the paths of the cemetery.



“Going to Europe was my dream to work in fashion, but I went through hell,” she says. “When I see this, I’m not sure I want to go back to the sea.”

The general director of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, inaugurated this Wednesday the place and paid tribute to the “shipwrecked people who perished in search of a better life” and to “the universal solidarity of associations, fishermen, warships or individuals , which save lives. “

“In this sea, where part of the history of mankind was written, a tragedy is unfolding today“said Azoulay, lamenting the number of lives” lost and, what is perhaps even worse, ignored and forgotten“.

Thousands of dead in the Mediterranean

According to the UN more than 21,000 migrants and refugees died in the Mediterranean since 2014

It is planned to construct buildings to carry out autopsies and facilitate identification tasks. At the moment they are being carried out in the Gabes hospital, 140 kilometers away, which forces the authorities to transport the bodies in precarious conditions.

A Libyan family came to the cemetery to pay their respects at the grave of a young man, identified by his fellow travelers.



Although they were offered to take the body away, the father said: “God has abandoned Libya, let him stay here“recalls Rachid Koraichi, who in his artistic career exhibited in London, New York and Paris.

He himself lost a brother washed up in the Mediterranean and designed the garden “to help grieving families.” “It is also a symbolic place, like the tomb of the unknown soldier, because everyone is responsible for this tragedy,” he said.

Koraichi, a member of the Tijaniyya, an influential Sufi brotherhood, launched the project and fully funded it after learning of the difficulties in the fishing town of Zarzis to bury the dozens of bodies that arrived each summer.



“Today a tragedy is unfolding in the Mediterranean with ignored and forgotten people” (AP).

“Many of the young people from Zarzis went to Europe by sea, there were deaths, and when we see these migrants we see our children,” said the mayor, Mekki Lourraiedh.

In the old municipal cemetery, in a sandy area, municipal workers and volunteers buried more than 600 strangers. Only the grave of a Nigerian woman, Rose-Marie, stands out for a bit of cement and some flowers.



“If we had the means, we would not leave the cemetery in this state,” says the mayor.

In July 2019 this municipal parcel was almost full when About 100 bodies arrived. That is why the first tombs in the Garden of Africa had to be dug even before the works began.

Since then, the dead keep coming every week, mostly in summer.

AFP Agency.

GML