Conservative victory with a rise to unexpected levels, sinking of the left, an extreme right that has peaked and is beginning to decompose in internal wars and disappointment of the ecologists, who hoped to take off and confirm themselves as the most serious rival to beat in the general elections of September in Germany. The legislative elections this Sunday in the German federal state of Saxony-Anhalt have brought surprises, although they cannot be considered a reflection of what can happen in the national appointment to the polls in little more than three months.

The new president of the Christian Democratic Union, Armin Laschet, aspiring to succeed Angela Merkel in the Federal Chancellery, after the overwhelming triumph of his formation and his co-religionist Reiner Haseloff, re-elected for a third term as Prime Minister of the East German region. “We are going to continue consistently with our course of the center”, which “will not change a millimeter” before the elections to the Bundestag, the federal parliament, Laschet said. And with his sights set on the ultra-rightists and eurosceptics of Alternative for Germany (AfD), he assured that “the CDU is a bulwark against extremism.”

Given the great and unexpected advantage of almost 17 points that the CDU obtained in the elections over the AfD, when previous polls even announced a possible tie, he assured that “neither the environment nor the polls decide an election, but the voters” . The truth is that the elections did not provide the right-wing extremists with the expected victory or the satisfaction of humiliating the conservatives if they had managed to overcome them, although they continue to be the second political force in Saxony-Anhalt, where they garnered practically one in every five votes and They vastly outperformed traditional formations such as the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Liberals (FDP). Of course, the populists and racists of the AfD are losing strength. Still in 2019 they achieved double-digit results in their traditional eastern German fiefdoms such as Saxony and Thuringia. But in all regional elections held since then, such as in Hamburg in 2020 and in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg in March this year, 30% of voters have lost compared to previous elections.

And they are still subjected to iron isolation from the remaining political forces in Germany. Since it emerged in 2013 as a Eurosceptic party, although it has since degenerated towards far-right positions and even neo-Nazis, Alternative for Germany has been and is ignored as a potential socio-political party by conservatives and social democrats, by the party of the Left, the Greens and the liberals. And the fact that it is subjected to strict surveillance by Germany’s internal intelligence services, which presume unconstitutional activities, has put them against the wall. Their internal wars contribute decisively to the crisis of the extreme right, in which those who hold openly racist and xenophobic positions seem to have prevailed and question the rule of law in the face of the most moderate. The German Social Democrats (SPD) live in utter bewilderment after the historic defeat in the East German region. The shameful 8.4% achieved in Saxony Anhalt is by far the worst electoral result in its more than 150-year history. His candidate for the head of the federal government, the current Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister, Olaf Scholz, has to regain a lot of ground if he intends to at least repeat the results of four years ago, when the SPD obtained a 20% scrap nationwide.

Worrying for progressives is that the Left, with 11% of votes, and the SPD together in Saxony-Anhalt will add fewer votes than the extreme right, but also that the Greens will not reach even 6% of votes in that region when they aspire to compete with the Conservatives for the Federal Chancellery. That has been predicting for two years all the polls for the general elections without exception. The truth is that, while in West Germany they have become the second political force and even the first in some region, the Greens have not managed to become strong in the east of the country, although it has been almost 30 years since reunification. But the euphoria that was registered a few weeks ago in Germany with the nomination of its young president, Annalena Baerbock, as a candidate for the Federal Chancellery has also disappeared. Partly for making unpopular demands such as a drastic increase in gasoline or the end of internal flights in Germany for environmental reasons. Successful along with the conservatives can only feel the liberals, their traditional partners of government at the national level. In Saxony-Anhalt they managed to return to the regional parliament after two absent legislatures and in Germany they are an emerging force, potentially even ahead of the Social Democrats in federal elections.