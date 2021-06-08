Musya the cat, an inhabitant of the Vladimir Mayakovsky Central City Public Library in St. Petersburg, was awarded the title of the best service cat in Russia according to the results of the award-census of cats that “work” in cultural institutions, shops and other organizations. This was reported on Tuesday, June 8, in the official group on VKontakte of the organizer of the competition – “The Republic of Cats and Cats”, which unites the cat museum and two cat cafes in St. Petersburg.

“A total of 4166 people took part in the voting. The absolute leader of open voting, the best service cat in Russia – Musya (Central State Pedagogical Hospital named after V.V. Mayakovsky, St. Petersburg) ”, – read the results of the competition.

The best service cat in St. Petersburg was Matros Vasilyevich, who lives at the Severnaya Verf shipyard. The organizers announced the winners and laureates of the census prize during a live broadcast on the VKontakte page.

In the nomination “Meow Cat” the Grand Prix went to the cat Paz from the Museum of History and Culture in the Komi Republic. The title of laureate of the 1st degree was awarded to Vasily, an inhabitant of the museum “Smolensk region during the Great Patriotic War” in Smolensk.

The Grand Prix among theatrical cats was taken by Fedor from the St. Petersburg Theater of Rains, and the jury chose Filimon from the Vyborg Castle as the best castle cat. Tomas the cat from the Bardin Science and Technology Museum in Novokuznetsk became the best service cat in Siberia. A special diploma of the keeper of the temple went to the cat Tarlan from the St. Petersburg datsan.

Cats from cultural institutions have also received awards in the nominations “Librarians” and “Fluffy Kotrudniki”. The diplomas were received by furry employees of libraries, a store, a photo studio. The 1st degree laureate in the nomination “Soul of the community” was the cat Moisei, who lives in the Committee for State Control, Use and Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments (KGIOP) of St. Petersburg.

On March 1, it was reported that 55% of pet owners in Russia prefer cats, while 37% of the country’s inhabitants have dogs. Most often, cats are bred in Samara, Yaroslavl, St. Petersburg, Ulyanovsk and Izhevsk, and dogs – in Khabarovsk, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Novokuznetsk and Irkutsk.