The Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber ordered this Friday make the house arrest of Martín Báez “effective”, the eldest son of businessman Lázaro Báez and convicted along with him for money laundering.

The highest federal criminal court in the country gave rise to an appeal for Cassation presented by the defense Y revoked for now the decision of the Federal Oral Court 4 that set a surety of 531,437,500 million pesos to grant this benefit.

Chamber IV of Cassation ordered the Court that carried out the oral proceeding for money laundering that “with the speed that the case imposes, make effective the house arrest of Martín Antonio Báez.”

Once this measure has been fulfilled, the Court must be issued “about the surety set for Martín Antonio Báez, taking into account the limits of the prosecution according to what was ruled by the representatives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the considerations set forth herein.”

The chambermaids Javier Carbajo, Mariano Borinksy and Angela Ledesma aludieron to the “best interests of the child” to substantiate the decision in relation to the two young children of Martín Báez.

“It should not be ignored that Martín Antonio Báez is in custody in preventive detention since February 7, 2019, and that his house arrest was granted with support in the best interests of his two children, 4 (four) and 6 (six) years old, “said the Cassation ruling.

“This circumstance, coupled with the health emergency situation alleged by the defense that would prevent the visits of children to the prison unit, has not been evaluated in the analyzed temperament either. Thus, there should be no delays or unnecessary jurisdictional waste”, it was concluded .

In his vote to which Judge Ledesma adhered, the chambermaid Borinsky considered that “in order to make operational the constitutional rights involved, it corresponds that the a quo make effective the house arrest timely ordered by that court“.

The house arrest of the oldest of the 4 children of Lázaro Báez was granted on March 15. but he still remains in jail common because he did not deposit the bond set by the TOF4.

That decision was appealed and Cassation ordered a review, but on May 10 last the Oral Court decided to maintain the amount, before which the defense appealed again to the highest federal court in the country, which now reversed the decision and ordered the granting of house arrest.

Báez is sentenced to 9 years in prison, in a verdict that will be appealed to Cassation.

Look also