The world of football came to a standstill this noon when the first part of the match between Denmark and Finland, on the second day of the Euro 2020. The steering wheel Christian eriksen, one of the figures of the Danish national team, collapsed suddenly and managed to stay alive thanks to the efforts of the paramedics who revived him for almost 15 minutes. But next to them, the captain of his team, Simon Kjaer It was essential so that the unpleasant situation suffered by his partner did not end in tragedy.

The defender who works in the Milan He was the first to reach the place where Eriksen fell, and he quickly realized the gravity of what was happening. It was he who took it upon himself to unlock Christian’s tongue as the medics rushed over to assist him. In this way, Kjaer managed to keep Eriksen able to breathe, saving them valuable seconds.

Simon Kjaer watches as paramedics try to save the life of his partner and friend Christian Eriksen. Photo: WOLFGANG RATTAY / POOL / AFP.

Then, while resuscitation techniques were being practiced, using massages and defibrillators, he was in charge of locating the rest of his teammates in a round, in such a way that the television cameras could not capture the distressing moment that was lived on the playing field. .

Shaken but still calm, Kjaer stood by Christian and the doctors constantly. And he only separated from them when a stretcher transferred the footballer to an ambulance: by then, he had already regained consciousness. Hence, the captain appears in photos raising his thumb trying to bring peace to everyone, and that he was personally in charge of containing Sabrina, Eriksen’s partner and mother of their two children.



Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and Simon Kjaer contain Sabrina Kvist Jensen, Christian Eriksen’s partner. Photo: WOLFGANG RATTAY / various sources / AFP.

Kjaer and Eriksen are teammates but also great friends since they live in the same city, Milan, although one defends the colors of Inter and the other those of their classic rival. This afternoon, the captain dressed up as a hero.