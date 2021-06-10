The light is beginning to appear at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel and it is not recovery – evident in some countries – that is the economic term that is mentioned the most, but inflation. Of course, this Thursday’s meeting of the European Central Bank showed little concern in the medium term about the rise in prices and made it clear that the lower tone of growth in the Eurozone worries it more. In Frankfurt, people continue to speak of a “bridge” to recovery because it is not as palpable, as it is in the United States. No major changes in monetary strategy are expected – interest rates do not change for now – and the asset purchase program is being intensively maintained. The monetary authority ratified that this program is for what is needed for quite some time.

Keep reading