The Bureau of the Economy, Finance and Budget Commission met this Monday to analyze the 243 partial amendments presented to the General Budget bill of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia by 2021, of which all have been admitted after the session.

Of the 243 amendments, 144 are to the statement of expenses and 99 to the articles. By parliamentary groups, 121 amendments have been presented by the PSOE, 100 by the Mixed Group, and the remaining 22 jointly by the Popular, Citizens and Vox parliamentary groups.

Next Thursday the 10th, at 9.30 a.m., the Committee on the Economy, Finance and Budget is scheduled to meet to debate and vote on the amendments made to sections 05, 11, 12, 14, 15 and 16 of the draft General budget law of the Autonomous Community of the Region for the year 2021, while Friday, the 11th, at the same time, it will meet again for the debate and voting of the amendments made to sections 17, 18, 19, 20 and 51.