German Bundestag deputy Waldemar Gerdt from the Alternative for Germany party on Tuesday, June 15, called the proposal of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba to launch the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline in exchange for Crimea as nonsense.

“What utter nonsense, an even word. Every time Ukrainian politicians try to outmaneuver one another in their zeal to please overseas and Western sponsors, “he is quoted as saying.RIA News“.

The German parliamentarian pointed out that such requirements have no commercial, legal and moral meaning. According to him, the proposal to exchange Crimea for gas is complete absurdity and pure populism.

Gerdt stressed that Germany needs the gas pipeline more than Russia, since Moscow can “deploy gas” to China. If the FRG completely switches to “expensive and dirty American gas”, it will bring its entire industry to its knees.

“Competitiveness will fall to such a level that they will either have to leave the country, looking for other more profitable places for production, or declare themselves bankrupt, which will cause a social collapse,” the deputy predicted.

He also pointed out that the Ukrainian authorities need Crimea as a territory, and Kiev has nothing to do with the population of the peninsula. He wondered what the local residents should do with the so-called return of Crimea, which is so desired in Kiev.

“How should this so-called return happen if Ukraine has cut off the local population from water and light,” he said.

The day before, Kuleba recalled that Kiev opposes the SP-2, and pointed out that the condition for the launch of the gas pipeline should be “liberation of territories” and “energy security of Ukraine.” The minister also added that he raised this issue at the talks in Berlin.

In turn, State Duma deputy from the Crimean region, member of the energy committee Mikhail Sheremet called the proposal of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister absurd. He stressed that Russia does not trade in either sovereignty or freedom, much less people and territories.

On June 13, Verkhovna Rada deputy Nestor Shufrich said that the completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2 would be a serious blow for Ukraine and would affect every citizen of the country. In his opinion, the authorities initially had to fight not to close the SP-2, but to provide the country with a contract for 14-25 years. So Ukraine could secure itself, instead of saying that the pipeline will not be completed.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of the laying of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. According to him, it takes about 10 days to start filling the line with gas. At the same time, work on the second line is underway.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed.