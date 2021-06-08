The summer soccer soap opera continues to heat up day by day. Since France is concentrated for Eurocup, all the gestures and words of the Parisian crack are analyzed with a magnifying glass: the pressure of the PSG, his good vibes with Benzema, his refusal to sign the renewal … A whole hodgepodge of clues and signals that have the madridista excited and expectant. The play seems clear: taking him out this summer is a chimera because the sheikhs are not joking and it is not convenient to piss them off. The hope of Florentine He has to focus on the kid having so matured his decision to play in the Madrid that he is able to withstand the unbearable pressure to which he is going to be subjected.

Al Khelaifi, who thinks that everything can be bought with money, has publicly given him a rather haughty and bad taste. Saying that you are not going to go free or paying is an excess that can turn against you. The feeling is that the forward has tired of being locked in a golden cage and needs a step forward if he does not want to stagnate. Madrid offers you the history and strength of the shield that PSG cannot buy no matter how many petrodollars it has. If in the end the boy resists and can arrive free, he is aware that he will be a little less a billionaire than now, but he will become the philosopher’s stone of the most respected and awarded team on the planet football. And that, dear Al Khelaifi, cannot be bought with money.