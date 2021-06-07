The boys, the hit superhero series on Amazon Prime Video, surprised its subscribers and the general public with the final episode of the second season. Now, the characters are preparing to expand their story in a new installment.

The show’s creator, Eric Kripke explained the role he will play Soldier Boy, the superhero played by Jensen ackles. The showrunner made it clear that Soldier Boy is the symbol of Vought .

“As we write about him in the series, we are talking about the history of Vought, because he is like his John Wayne. He’s one of those guys who’s been around for decades of company history, “Kripke explained in an interview conducted by Variety.

After fans asked what the character will look like in The Boys, Entertainment magazine published the first photograph of the villain .

Jensen Ackles plays Soldier Boy. Photo: Entertainment

Who is Soldier Boy?

Soldier Boy is the leader of the group of superheroes called Payback. The character was created as a parody of Captain America, and in the comic he is known for being the first superhero to participate in WWII.

Eric Kripke confirmed that Soldier Boy will be a villain just like the leader of The Seven: “He was Homelander before Homelander. It is from a different time, but it has ego and ambition, it is just something different because it is from a different time ”, concluded the creative.

The boys 3 – release date

According to The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke, the series will begin filming in early 2021 and will run until August 12 of the same year. For this reason, fans anticipate that the premiere of the show would occur in early 2022.