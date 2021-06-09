With an anxiety attack and hugging a teddy bear. The detainee in relation to the death of a baby in Gijón was released at noon on Wednesday after giving a statement before the judge on duty.

The head of the Court of Instruction number 4 did not appreciate evidence that concludes criminal responsibility in the actions of the arrested, sentimental partner of the mother of the minor. The man, in principle, “remains attached to the proceedings”, with the obligation to appear in court every day and with the prohibition to leave the national territory.

The Prosecutor’s Office had requested his admission to prison, notified and without bail, in view of the seriousness of the facts. Finally, the judge ordered the provisional release, pending the continuation of the judicial investigation phase.

At the exit of the cells his parents were waiting for him, with whom he went by car, in a state of visible nervousness. Sources close to the investigation indicate that since he was arrested he has suffered several acute episodes of anxiety.

In his statement before the judge, he denied having attacked or mistreated his partner’s son, who entered the Cabueñes Hospital on Thursday in a semi-conscious state and was referred to the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA). The health workers appreciated that he had internal injuries compatible with mistreatment and reported it to the security forces. The National Police arrested on Sunday, the day of death, the current sentimental partner of the child’s mother.

The three had spent the night together after the day before, on Wednesday, the little one returned from spending several days with his father. Both had joint custody.

The father of the child has appeared in the case as a private accusation. Now, in view of the proceedings, the court that is investigating the case could request new evidence and investigations from the National Police.