One of the conferences that we were able to enjoy on the first day of E3 2021 was that of Gearbox. The creators of the Borderlands saga, among other games, had a space of 30 minutes to share some news about their work. Between the ads, we knew more about the Borderlands movie, which will be directed by the famous filmmaker Eli roth, known for his action and suspense feature films.

Although we saw very little of the film, the lecture took us behind the cameras and we learned how they are working on it. One of the most relevant things they said is that the film has already made more than 60% of your recording, so the project is going from strength to strength. Of course, we miss some more appearance of the characterized actors, so we will have to wait to see more in depth.

Ariana Greenblatt and Tiny Tina were teased.

At one point in the video, director Eli Roth joined in and assured that the film will serve to attract new followers for the franchise: “We want this to be a front door for people who they are not fans from Borderlands. “We’ll see to what extent the feature film can help with this, but the cast of actors is sure to favor it, full of big names.

At the moment no release date for this film, but we will be attentive to possible news. If you are fans of this universe, you were sure to welcome the announcement of the new Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that Gearbox showed at the Summer Game Fest. In addition, a few hours later we learned that the video game will have a lot of replayability and detailed its weapons, abilities and more.

