The Tampa Zoo in Lowry Park, Florida, has announced the birth of a female southern white rhino, a species that is in danger of extinction.

The zoo explained that the little one was born last week to a twenty-year-old female called Alaki, to join the rhino family in the zoo, and to be the eighth rhino to be born in Tampa, as part of a plan to help the endangered species reproduce.

The female baby has not yet been named, but the mother and her baby appear to be in good health.