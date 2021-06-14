Winning one European Championship is very difficult, winning two is a goal only suitable for the best players from the best teams on the continent. In this edition, long-lived stars from Spain and Portugal seek to repeat the title. These are the stars who were part of those teams and this summer they want to repeat the title.
Jordi Alba is one of the best left backs of the decade. The footballer was still at Valencia when he was part of the Spanish team that won the Euro Cup in 2012. That same summer he signed for Barcelona. Now, as an experienced winger, he wants to lift what will probably be his last European Championship.
Some may have doubts about whether or not Jordi Alba is the best full-back of the decade, no one can doubt Sergio Busquets. The midfielder has changed the style of play of the pivots. For many years he has been the best pivot on the planet. Now, as captain of Spain, he wants to be champion of Europe again.
Pepe is a fireproof player. The Portuguese have lost count of the years in which the central defender is the leader of their defense. It was in the last European Championship, in which he won the title, and it will be in 2021. It may be his last great tournament.
In the photo he is accompanied by Rui Patricio. The Wolverhampton goalkeeper can also repeat the Eurocup.
João Moutinho led the Portuguese midfield in 2016. The Portuguese footballer will continue to lead in 2021, although now he will have great support in Bruno Fernandes.
Renato Sanches won the European Championship when he was very young. The midfielder won the Golden Boy. Now, as a much more mature footballer and champion of France with Lille, he wants to repeat his feat.
Cristiano Ronaldo, star among stars, the record player, in the history of Portugal, Europe and the world. The Portuguese was injured and could not participate in the final. He needs to play again and feel important in the Portuguese victory.
Leave a Reply