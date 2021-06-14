A champion It can only be because of talent, tenacity and because it has offered the best of its repertoire. It is the case of Espanyol in the Second Division 2020-21, in which it swept away its hegemony in direct promotion positions during 38 of the 42 days, and especially in all the statistics that are related to the offensive facet. Like a gale, the parakeet has passed through the category.

The first element, in view, is the amount of goals, 71, by the 61 of Almería, the persecutor in this matter, and with Raúl de Tomás as Pichichi, with 23. It was also the team that targets scored from inside area (62), the one who made the most of head (15), what fewer minutes needed to score (one goal every 53’24 minutes) and the one that more assists distributedfifty).

Likewise, it was the set of Segunda with the highest percentage of effectiveness (transformed 16.12 percent of shots), the one that more kicked on target (186), in tosuch (549) and even to stick (22). The only section in which Espanyol was not the best was in goals from outside the area, which were nine, so it was one of Leganés and Ponferradina.

Goals:

Espanyol 71, Almería 61, Mallorca 54, Rayo Vallecano 52, Leganés 51. LaLiga Smartbank average: 43

Goals within the area:

Espanyol 62, Almería 54, Mallorca 47, Rayo Vallecano 43, Girona 42. Average: 37

Goals outside the area:

Leganés 10, Ponferradina 10, Espanyol 9, Las Palmas 9, Sabadell 9, Rayo Vallecano 9. Average: 6

Heading goals:

Espanyol 15, Zaragoza 12, Girona 10, Almería 10, Castellón 9, Sabadell 9, Oviedo 9, Málaga 9, Ponferradina 9. Average: 6

Minutes / goal:

Espanyol 53.24, Almería 61.97, Mallorca 70, Rayo Vallecano 72.69, Leganés 74.12.

Percentage effectiveness:

Espanyol 16.12%, Oviedo 13.73%, Almería 13.37%, Mallorca 13.2%, Cartagena 13%. Average: 11.58%

Shots on goal:

Espanyol 186, Almería 184, Mallorca 175, Fuenlabrada 171, Rayo Vallecano 166. Average: 142

Stick finishes:

Espanyol 22, Rayo Vallecano 18, Leganés 17, Zaragoza 14, Oviedo 14. Average: 11

Total shots:

Espanyol 549, Rayo Vallecano 523, Fuenlabrada 503, Almería 484, Mallorca 481. Average: 430

Goal assists:

Espanyol 50, Almería 37, Mallorca 37, Girona 32, Oviedo 31, Leganés 31. Average: 26