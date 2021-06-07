Could be an E3 2021 announcement

We continue with the leaks and announcements that give reason for being to everything that has to do with E3 and this time the topic is related to an exclusive of consoles of Xbox series x.

The game in question we are talking about is nothing more and nothing less than The Medium, a title developed by the Bloober Team And finally, if you want to play it on consoles, the only option is Xbox Series X or S and nothing else.

The information comes out thanks to the leak of a description by the ESRB in which it is seen that the publisher Koch Media I would be in charge of publishing The Medium in physical format on PS5.

One would think that when it comes to Koch Media we only have the European market, however, it is the ESRB the one that gives the data about the classification of The Medium on PS5. If it were PEGI, we would have something only for the old continent and it is not the case.

Sometime, Bloober Team came up with a plan to carry out The Medium to more audiences beyond Xbox Series X or PC, however, the stage was not seen.

The Medium took advantage of the Xbox Series X and the same could happen with the PS5

It is worth noting that The Medium is a game that took advantage of the technical capabilities of Xbox series x. For example, the last generation consoles would not have been able to with the package of loading two worlds at the same time and so fast.

With this in mind, we can only wait for the announcement of the arrival of The Medium to PS5. This would be a good opportunity for several players to live this experience made by Bloober Team and that satisfied many horror fans.

Would the arrival of this exclusive from Xbox series x to Sony’s next-gen console? Do not stop sharing your opinion with us through social networks.



