In Russia, 9207 cars of Chinese brands were sold in May 2021, which is 4.7 times more than a year ago. On June 9, the analytical agency reports. “Autostat”…

Haval became the most popular Chinese brand in Russia in May. A total of 3167 of these machines were sold, which is 4.2 times more than a year ago. Chery is in second place, sales of cars of which have grown even more – almost 10 times to 2990 units. Geely closes the top three with a 2001 car sales result (4.1 times growth).

Car sales of other Chinese brands are as follows: Changan (442 units; + 91%), FAW (263 units; + 217%), Cheryexeed (200 units), Lifan (68 units; + 11%), GAC (64 units), Brilliance (9 units; + 29%), Zotye (2 units; -87%), Foton (1 unit; -75%).

On January 29, it became known that in 2020, 45 car models left the Russian car market at once, which became an anti-record since 2014, when the country experienced a crisis.

The reduction in the number of models in most cases occurred in the middle price segment, which is directly related to a sharp drop in household incomes and a narrowing of the middle class.