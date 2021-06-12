Project 885M Yasen-M nuclear submarine K-561 Kazan, which the Russian Navy received in May, was shown from the inside. Matching video showed “Sevmash” on YouTube.

In the video, you can see, in particular, the living compartment, the wardroom and the galley of the submarine.

In June, Business Insider called the Project 885M Yasen-M K-561 Kazan, comparing it to the Project 885 (08850) Yasen K-560 Severodvinsk submarine, “a noticeable improvement in almost all respects over its a predecessor that worries the US and its NATO allies. ” According to the publication, the K-561 “Kazan” is distinguished from the K-560 “Severodvinsk”, in particular, new control systems, improved sensors, an updated propulsion system and less noise. It is possible that the K-561 Kazan will receive the Zircon hypersonic missiles, which will allow the Russian submarine to hit targets inside the United States.