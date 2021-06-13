The mid-range Android includes a variety of phones with a more than acceptable price-quality ratio. One week from Father’s Day 2021, a comparative list of the six best cell phones in Argentina for less than 45 thousand pesos.

In times of pandemic, while virtual meetings continue to grow, it is essential to have a mobile phone with a high resolution front camera, modern design and eight cores that provide maximum fluidity to the operation.

Among the selected models, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, that disembarks in the country; the Samsung Galaxy A 32 and the TCL 20SE. There are also other cheaper options, such as Motorola Moto G 20, the Alcatel 5H and the ZTE Blade V Smart.

The mid-range equipment, despite not having the most advanced configuration on the market, inherited some functions of the top models such as 5G connection, full borderless screen, multi-camera system and 5,000mAh battery.

This combination of new and standard somehow defines its price. However, there are at least two more notches within the mid-range.

Best mid-range cell phones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G. 6.5 ” FHD + AdaptiveSync screen (2,400 by 1,080), MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. Three cameras: main 48 Mpx f / 1.8, 2MP f / 2.4 macro, 2MP f / 2.4 depth. Introductory price: $ 39,999.



Samsung Galaxy A32. 6.4 “FullHD + AMOLED screen with fingerprint reader, Mediatek Helio G80 chip, four rear cameras 64MP f / 1.8, 8MP f / 2.2 UGA, 5MP f / 2.4 bokeh and 5MP f / 2.4 macro. Price: $ 43,999.



TCL 20SE. 6.82 “HD + V-NOTCH DISPLAY screen, Snapdragon 460 chip. Four main cameras: 16MP f / 1.8, 5MP f / 2.2 super wide angle, macro: 2 MP f / 2.4 and 2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh. Price: $ 37,999.



Motorola Moto G20. 6.5-inch Max Vision HD + IPS LCD screen, 1.8GHz Unisoc T700 chip. Four cameras: main 48MP f / 1.7, wide angle 8MP f / 2.2, depth 2MP f / 2.4 and macro 2MP f / 2.4. Price: $ 27,999.



ZTE Blade V Smart. 6.49 ”HD + Full Display screen, Mediatek Helio P60 Octa-Core 2.0GHz chip, 16MP, 8MP and 2MP triple camera. 5000 mAh battery. Price: $ 28,999.



Alcatel 5H. HD + display with a 20: 9 ratio, Octa-Core Cortex-A53 4×1.8GHz chip, 48MP PDAF triple camera, 2MP FF (Depth), 2MP FF (Macro). Price: $ 28,999.

To know these chromatic scales there are three hardware components that define the position of the phone in the table of values: the type of panel and its resolution, the camera system and its distribution, the processor that drives it.

Panels

Manufacturers introduce panels with better features. One of the key points is the resolution and to a lesser extent, its size, which already exceeds 6 inches. The quality of the photos and videos they play depends on the number of pixels displayed..

In mobile phones included, the type of resolution (there is FHD or HD) is accompanied by the “+” symbol at the end. This is because mobiles abandoned the classic format (16: 9) and opted for a panel with a longer aspect ratio. The most common are 18: 9, 19: 9, and 20: 9.

In this sense, the Redmi Note and the Galaxy A 32 reach a resolution of 2,400 by 1,080 pixels (FHD +) while the rest stayed at 1,600 by 720 (HD +).

Lenses

The turning point in the evolution of mobile photography was the integration of various sensors in the devices to make up for the lack of zoom and achieve a greater variety of results.

The combination of these lenses opened the door to the professional world of photography, background blurring, face detection, the ability to achieve small details at short distances (macros) and low-light image capture.

However, a greater number of “holes” in the back does not have to affect the final result. It only depends on the quality of the lenses and sensors that make up each of the cameras.

The main camera -Which is located on the back- is the one used by default for instant photos. Its resolution is the basis of a good photograph since it determines the space that the image will have.

Of the equipment in this guide, the highest limit is achieved by the Samsung with a 64 MP sensor and f / 1.8 aperture, followed by the Xiaomi with 48 MP f / 1.8 and Motorola closes with 48MP f / 1.7. The minimum acceptable is 16MP.

Chips

The productivity of a phone is determined by the power of the CPU and GPU. To keep pace, every year manufacturers update their internal hardware configuration. However, not all platforms achieve the same performance.

The king of the category, for a matter of distribution and power, is Qualcomm Snapdragon. The only one that brings it is the TCL 20SE. The rest respond to MediaTek.

Thus, the Chinese firm MediaTek, with a great presence, is mounted on the A32 (Helio G80), the ZTE Blade V Smart (Helio G60) and the Redmi Note (Dimensity 700). The latter achieves a clear advantage over the rest.

“The Dimensity 700 was created using a distinctive 7 nanometer process. It is equipped with an 8-core CPU (processor) whose processing speed is up to 2.2 GHz, in addition to a powerful ARM Mali G57 GPU (graphics processor), which guarantees a smooth operation of the equipment ”, point out from Xiaomi.

Other details

Another differential feature of Redmi Note 10 5G It is in the metallic frame with different shapes that Xiaomi is covering the cameras of some models such as Mi 11 and in the members of the Redmi Note 10 family.

The Samsung Galaxy A32, incorporates innovations that have been developed for the high-end, such as the Galaxy S21, such as the fingerprint reader under the screen.

“It has a brighter and smoother Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen that adapts to the temperature of the eyes to reduce fatigue, thanks to its Eye Care certification. They also have an NFC connection, allowing the SUBE card to be loaded directly with the cell phone ”, indicates Mariano Dascanio, Samsung product marketing manager.

In the Moto G20, which was presented a week ago, the images are displayed on the 6.5 ”Max Vision HD + screen, which has a wide view due to its 20: 9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

“With an advanced four-camera system, backed by an immersive screen experience with a high refresh rate, features not often found at this price point. In addition, it offers a long-lasting battery and performance ”, highlights Pablo Brancone, product manager of Motorola Mobility Argentina.

While the NXTVISION technology of TCL Enhance images in real time for sharper details, sharper contrasts. Using ultra dimming eliminates flicker with darker blacks, improves reading mode with paper-type displays.

The ZTE Blade V Smart It has a 5,000 mAh battery, 128GB internal memory and 4GB RAM and a Mediatek MT6771 Helio P60 processor, eight cores at 2Ghz.

The Alcatel 5H It has a 48 MP main sensor (with phase detection focus, PDAF), a macro camera and a depth sensor. Includes accelerometer (G-sensor) / Proximity and light sensor.

SL