The Argentina team drew 1-1 against Chile in the debut of the Copa América and the match was lived with great intensity on social networks. From the great goal by Lionel Messi with homage to Maradona, to the bad second half in which criticism abounded.
A new contest began for the Albiceleste and it is always lived with enthusiasm. Also is true that a title has not been achieved since 1993 and that was an issue that did not go unnoticed by the people.
With the beginning of the match, the networks were lit with Messi’s goal, but there was no lack of criticism of the poor defensive level. Lucas Martínez Quarta and Nicolás Otamendi were the main targets.
Another who had many comments against was Lionel Scaloni, to which many people criticized the changes made and the decisions he made in the party. DT is not forgiven one and had many images in which he was the protagonist.
The Copa América began and Argentina could not start with a smile. The important thing is that the humor can be maintained and people can enjoy it on social networks. May the next match come with a victory for the Albiceleste!
