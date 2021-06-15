Last Sunday the edition of the America’s Cup 2021 and the national teams are ready to play a good role in the competition that will give them the opportunity to lift the championship. In the tournament there is participation of elements that militate in the MX League The same ones who will seek to put the meat on the spit to get glory. Here we review who are the best footballers who play in Mexico and who compete in said competition.
One of the best footballers that the Panzas Verdes del León team has is Yairo Moreno. The winger was the starter in the debut of the Colombian team in his victory by the slightest difference against his counterpart from Ecuador.
Another footballer from León on the list, now it’s the turn of Peruvian striker Santiago Ormeño. It will be next Thursday when ‘Ormegol’ will have the opportunity to defend the Inca jersey for the first time in his career as a professional footballer. He is currently one of the best attackers in national football.
On the other hand, in the Ecuadorian selective is the Red Devils striker of Toluca Michael Estrada. Although it is true that he is not going through his best moment with the Choriceros, what is a reality is that with Ecuador he always performs and is one of the team’s scorers.
Another of the figures that the Emeralds of the Lion have is Jean Meneses. The short player started the game in which the Chilean team drew 1-1 against Argentina. The winger played 93 minutes, leaving the exchange to give entry to his teammate Pablo Galdames.
For his part, the striker of the Bravos de Juárez, Darío Lezcano, is playing the Copa América with the Paraguayan team. The attacker is one of coach Eduardo Berizzo’s trusted men and is expected to have minutes in the tournament.
What to say about the soccer player Jonathan Rodríguez? Without a doubt, one of the best elements that can be seen in Mexican soccer. The ‘Cabecita’ was one of those responsible for the title obtained from the Blue Cross Machine. Now, he will seek to play a worthy role in the Copa América, so that in this way he can show himself and thus attract reflectors from the Old Continent.
Defender Stefan Medina was summoned to defend the cause of the Colombian team. Although it is true that he is one of the best footballers that Rayados de Monterrey has, in the debut of the coffee team he witnessed the victory against Ecuador from the substitute bench.
For his part, the Peruvian footballer Yoshimar Yotún was one of those called up to play the Copa América. It will be next Thursday when the selective of Peru measures forces against his counterpart from Brazil, and it is expected that the player of Blue Cross see activity in the meeting.
Ángel Mena, a skilled footballer for the Panzas Verdes del León, saw activity in his team’s defeat against Colombia by a score of 1-0. The Ecuadorian entered change at minute 59 ‘for the entrance of his partner Fidel Martínez, who also plays in Aztec soccer.
Another of the best soccer players who are active in Mexican football and who is trying his luck in the Copa América is Diego Valdés. However, despite his quality with the ball, the Chilean player from Santos Laguna saw no activity in the tie match against the Argentina team.
One of the best Paraguayan players who are active in national football is Richard Sánchez. The midfielder of the Eagles of America He was one of those summoned by coach Eduardo Berizzo to contest the contest. However, he will have to fight for a place in the starting eleven, because that area of the middle sector is one of the most fought.
The midfielder Fernando Gorriarán from Santos Laguna, will be making his debut next Friday the 18th, when the Uruguayan team will face their counterpart from Argentina, in one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament. He is expected to start in the game that is considered a classic.
Last Sunday, Colombian William Tesillo started Colombia’s victory against Ecuador by a score of 1-0. The defender entered the exchange at minute 45 to give rest to his compatriot and with whom he also shares a dressing room in the León as is Yairo Moreno.
One more footballer from the Blue Cross Machine to the list. Now it’s time to mention defender Juan Escobar, who defends the colors of the Paraguayan team. The Guarani share in Group B alongside Argentina, Chile, Bolivia and Uruguay.
Another of the most prominent players in Mexico who is in the Copa América is Óscar Murillo. The defender of the Tuzos del Pachuca is one of the most solid defenders in Mexican soccer. The element of La Bella Airosa played 82 ‘minutes in Colombia’s victory over Ecuador.
Celso Ortíz, Rayados de Monterrey player, is one of the most prominent foreigners in Mexican soccer. Now he will be trying his luck in the Copa América when he defends the colors of the Paraguayan team.
