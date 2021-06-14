Two weeks ago the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 tournament of Mexican soccer ended and since then, little by little the teams have begun to make important movements for the Apertura 2021, but as for many players, several have not managed to close a new link with your current club to stay in the club.
However, there are others that have been known for several weeks that will not be taken into account by their clubs and are looking for a new team such as the cases of Marco Fabian, Giovani dos Santos, among others.
While, some more are already known to have pre-agreements to extend their ties and / or have already confirmed that there was an agreement to recently renew.
In the following list, we mention the most prominent names that appear in this situation and that their continuity is really in doubt, after the end of the contract on June 30, 2021.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
STOVE FOOTBALL: Barovero, Beltrán, Loba, Tello and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Pizarro, Aguilera, González, Ian and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Omar Fernández, Podolski, Bilbao and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Why doesn’t Cruz Azul have a vote in the Liga MX owners’ assembly?
Since the departure of Guillermo Álvarez, Cruz Azul does not have a representative who can vote in the owners’ meeting
The Guaraní central defender ends his contract with the club at the end of June, for several weeks it has been speculated that he does not want to renew and that he will leave Mexican football to return to Paraguay, but so far there have been no news regarding his renewal with machine.
The Colombian right-back has not yet confirmed his stay in the Sultana del Norte, the player has offers from Europe and could take them into account once his participation in the Copa América ends.
The Peruvian soccer player is another important player of the Machine who ends his contract at the end of June, for now he is participating in the Copa América with his team, but he has the possibility of continuing as a celestial.
The 29-year-old Colombian defender has been speculated that he was not renewed by the San Nicolás de los Garza team, so he will leave the team, compared to other players such as Guido Pizarro Y Jesus Dueñas which apparently have already agreed to its renewal.
Leave a Reply