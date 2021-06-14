ofSven Barthel shut down

An advertising slogan on the work clothing of Edeka employees in Busdorf in Schleswig-Holstein causes a stir. “The best fuck in the north” is emblazoned in large letters on their sweaters.

Busdorf – Advertising has to stand out. Even the most mundane products look a bit more interesting with a polarizing campaign. And, most importantly, they talk about it.

These days, the advertising boxes of the Edeka supermarket in Busdorf, a small town with a population of 2,000, in Schleswig-Holstein caused a lot of talk throughout Germany. With the slogan “The best fuck in the north” as an inscription on the employees’ uniforms, the supermarket advertises itself. Photos of employees in the correspondingly labeled work clothes go viral on social networks. But the whole thing has nothing to do with cohabitation.

Is it in the case of “The best fuck in the north” just a spelling mistake? No. The operator of the supermarket did not make any mistakes when he commissioned the textile printing. Hans-Wilhelm Fick only advertises with his good name. This is actually quite ordinary – at least in Busdorf, the 58-year-old tells in an interview with RTL-Nord: “We have been anchored here in the village for over 100 years. I am the fourth generation. We are all known by the name Fick. That was normal for us. “

Busdorf: Edeka store operator takes his last name with humor

Fick is fully aware that many people still laugh at his last name. But he never felt it was a burden. On the contrary, instead of trying to change the name, which is possible in psychologically stressful exceptional cases, Fick confidently goes on the offensive with his last name and creates an ambiguous slogan for his supermarket. Fick knows from experience that self-confidence and humor * are the means to take the wind out of the sails of potential attackers. “I would say that if you make a first joke about it, then you are simply no longer vulnerable.”

The slogan is discussed intensively in the social media cosmos. Not everyone thinks the action is funny. It is quite possible that these users are at home in the south of Germany, because “People in Munich or otherwise don’t even know that we are called that, they always think how can it be that someone walks around like that,” Fick tries to tell RTL to explain the evil voices to his slogan. . “For us here within a radius of 10 kilometers it means: The best fuck in the north? Yes, we know that! It’s on the corner at the front. Yes, bang out and that’s it! ”

But what do the employees actually say about their work outfit? Fick asserts that his employees had no problem with the slogan on their outerwear from the start and that they didn’t associate anything suggestive with it: “They all come from the region, they already know it.”

Fick should be happy about so much free advertising and with regard to critical voices says: "Everyone read it what he wants." Knowing that you will never be able to do it all anyway. The employee T-shirts are now also available for purchase and are selling well.