Here is a list of gifts absolutely to do to all the cartopazzi

For those who are a true lover of stationery, diaries, notebooks and colored pens are never enough. If you are looking for the perfect gift for a cartopazzo you have come to the right page. Here is a list of better accessories to give to all stationery lovers.

Pencil cases, post-its, diaries… indulge your imagination and amaze your cartopazzi friends with one of these gifts.

1. Mini thermal printer

If you don’t know it yet, you should know that the mini thermal printer it’s a small object that connects to your smartphone or computer and prints in black and white without the need for ink. It can be very useful for printing photos or lists of all kinds. With this accessory you will undoubtedly amaze your cartopazzi friends. The price is € 31.39.

2. Desk organizer

To keep a stationery lover’s desk tidy, theorganizer for desks it is an indispensable object. This consists of compartments and drawers that can each hold different stationery accessories. The price is € 18.99.

3. Scotch dispenser

Besides being fun, it is scotch dispenser it is also a really useful gift. Perfect for the home or office, this scotch dispenser is in the shape of a kitten. If you are curious and want to buy it, the price is € 9.67.

4. Post-it kit

There is no stationery lover you don’t love post-it. So, what about giving your Cartopazzi friends a real post-it kit? Amaze them with this one whose price is € 14.99.

5. Notebook

If you are looking for the perfect gift then this notebook is without a doubt the one for you. Impress your cartopazzi friends with this particular notebook whose cover makes it truly special. Inside there are 160 blank pages in which to jot down thoughts and words. Buy it for the price of € 16.99.

6. Colored pens

There is no stationery lover who doesn’t love them colored pens. If you are looking for the perfect gift, these pens can be the perfect gift accessory. You can buy these pens for the price of € 15.99.

7. Mini note set

This mini note set makes a useful and fun gift. These notepads are useful for home and office so you can leave messages or be used as a reminder. What are you waiting for to buy them? The price is € 10.99.