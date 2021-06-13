The Batman is the new version of ‘Bat Man’ that will hit the big screen under the direction of Matt Reeves. On this occasion, Robert Pattinson will play the protagonist in a thriller full of intrigue that will take advantage of his detective side like never before.

Certainly, expectations are high considering the success of previous versions of the character. However, Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton revealed that Warner Bros is very pleased with Reeves and Pattinson’s work.

According to the report, the study believes that The Batman is comparable to Christopher Nolan’s legendary The Dark Knight trilogy due to “its intensity and adult nature.”

As for the lead role, executives believe that Pattinson’s character “rivals the iconic portrayal of Michael Keaton” and will be even more popular than Ben Affleck’s version.

A new story of the Dark Knight is near. Photo: Composition / Warner

Robert Pattinson was initially criticized by fans who still saw him as the protagonist of Twilight and comparisons to Ben Affleck’s ‘Bat Man’ did not help raise expectations for the result.

About his experience, the actor confessed to Healthy for Men that he questioned whether he could live up to a character as iconic as Batman. However, he found motivation thanks to other representatives of the superhero genre such as Chris Hemsworth, The Rock, Downey Jr. and CEvans.

What will The Batman be about?

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson. Photo: Warner Bros

The film will be set today and will be set in Gotham City. The main villain will be the Riddler of Paul Dano, who murders the mayoral candidates and leaves strange messages at the scene of the crime.

What can we expect from The Batman?

The director had already advanced to Nerdist that the tape will differ from previous versions for its detective plot and human touch. “It is very psychological and emotional. It seemed like there was a way to explore that alongside the corruption in Gotham. That feels very current. “