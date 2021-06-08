The weather is getting better, people are increasingly drawn to outdoor pools and lakes. But what should be done in the event of a swimming accident?

Bad Nenndorf – The temperatures are summery, the corona* Situation allows it again: people meet outdoors and ideally also want to go swimming in comfortably warm weather. Outdoor pools are opening again*, Lakes are a popular destination. However, the German Lifesaving Society (DLRG) warns against unsupervised waters, where swimming accidents often occur.

From a purely statistical point of view, this mainly affects men. In four out of five cases the victims are male, with cockiness, inadequate swimming skills or alcohol being the cause. Is There are a few things to consider when using first aid*. If breathing stops, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation must be started. In the event of cardiac arrest, a cardiac massage is mandatory. It is not recommended to remove water from your lungs or stomach.