It seems clear that those responsible for the official website of FC Barcelona are in a hurry to recover the enthusiasm of the fans and start selling their products. Ten days ago, they anticipated the official presentation of the young defender Eric García by a few hours, announcing the time of the event on their television grill when the club had not yet made the signing official. Today, the website has gone a step further: it has put the Memphis Depay jersey on sale in its virtual store when the Dutch striker has not yet been presented and the negotiations, although well advanced, are not closed.

In any case, the price of the elastic is not trivial: 160 euros. It is the highest range, the MATCH, which incorporates the greatest technological innovations in terms of fabric and breathability. Curiously, Messi’s high-end jersey is sold at a much lower price: 98.99 euros. Also with 160 euros is the shirt of another signing this summer, Eric García.

There is no doubt that, despite being a simple anecdote, It does allow us to think that the club sees the signing of the attacker as imminent. So much so that the shirt has escaped them in the official catalog, which they will surely put on sale the same day their incorporation is announced.

It must be remembered that Depay is a signing of Ronald Koeman, to the point that the Lyon striker still set as a ‘sine qua non’ condition for coming to Barcelona that the Dutch coach continue in the Catalan entity.