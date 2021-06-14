Tourists on the terraces of the Plaza Real, in Barcelona, ​​on June 13. Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

The improvement in the evolution of the pandemic is translating into somewhat more positive economic prospects. The Bank of Spain has slightly raised its growth forecasts for the Spanish economy, from 6% to 6.2% this year. And for next year it increases them by five tenths to 5.8%. Thanks to the good rate of vaccination, the health response to the coronavirus is making steady progress, strongly boosting activity, confidence and consumption. In Spain and in all advanced countries.

After the interruption of growth in Spain due to the tightening of restrictions between the end of last year and the beginning of this year, the economy is growing again driven by the normalization of activity and the recovery of the external environment. Since March, the data have improved, underlined Óscar Arce, Director of Economy at the Bank of Spain. Above all, it can be seen in the Social Security affiliation, the reduction of those affected by ERTE, the mobility indicators, the improvement in exports or the confidence surveys. These show a robust expansion in the industry and an improvement in services, although the latter are not yet in positive territory. The most recent fuel consumption data is still 10% lower than before the covid.

Thus, the Bank of Spain expects that between April and June the gross domestic product will increase by 2.2%, and that in the second half of the year there will be a vigorous rebound as restrictions are further eased, consumption returns, Spend European funds and the tourism sector begins to recover. The bank expects that in the third quarter of this year there will be 50% of pre-covid tourism, and that the following year it will reach 80% in the same quarter.

With this improvement in the projections, the supervisory body advances by one quarter the moment in which the prepandemic activity will recover: it goes from the first quarter of 2023 to the last quarter of 2022. At the end of next year, almost three years after the start of the pandemic, GDP levels would be reached prior to the health crisis. Unemployment would stand at an annual average of 15.6% in 2021 and 14.7% in 2022.

One leg of the recovery is based on the fact that with vaccination there is a lower incidence of the virus among risk groups, activity is reopening and, therefore, the base on which the economy is recovering is expanding as it incorporates to services. The other leg that explains this more optimistic horizon is the continuation of expansionary policies. Both those of the ECB and those of the States. The former will prevent the deterioration in the solvency of companies from being transferred to financial conditions, amplifying the crisis. And as for European funds, the supervisor considers that this year only half of what the Government expected will be spent, which will cause part of the stimulus to be moved to next year and explains, together with the greater momentum that comes from 2021 , that there is a further revision of GDP growth in 2022, from 5.3% to 5.8%. While the Government maintains that by the end of 2023 one hundred percent of the non-reimbursable European aid will have been disbursed, the Bank of Spain believes that only 80% will have been spent. By the end of 2023, GDP would have improved by about 1.8 points due to European funds, according to the institution’s estimates.

Downside risks

The supervisor also considers that the risks are being reduced. Although many uncertainties persist, such as the behavior that new strains of the virus may have. And the bank has many doubts about what can happen to the huge savings pool accumulated during the pandemic. In his central scenario, he expects this to go down very slowly, partly because it has been concentrated on high incomes who have less propensity to spend it, partly because a lot of spending that was not made was in services and is not easily recoverable – they can hardly be recovered recover the beers and meals that were not consumed-, and in part because the increase in public debt suggests tax increases. But it is possible that this forecast is not the case and consumption behaves better than what the bank predicted, propelled by this impounded saving.

Another risk identified is that over-indebtedness ends up generating an increase in business bankruptcies. Regarding this problem, it will be essential that the aid plan approved by the Government be implemented quickly and efficiently, the entity stresses. Depending on the evolution of these risks, growth could fluctuate. The Bank of Spain maintains a range with a favorable scenario in which the economy at the end grows this year by 6.8% and another adverse one with a more meager growth of only 4.6%.

Despite the improvement in the economy, the public deficit will remain entrenched in 2022 and 2023 at around a high 4% of GDP if measures are not taken. And the debt would stabilize in those years at 118% of GDP. Although inflation is having important rises, Arce has indicated that these are due to factors of a temporary nature, such as the fact of comparing with dates of high incidence of the pandemic or the bottlenecks that are occurring in the production chains. So for the moment the bank defends that this phenomenon will be transitory. The CPI will be at 1.9% this year and will moderate in the following years to slightly above 1%.