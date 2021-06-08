Headquarters of the Bank of Spain, in Madrid. EFE

The sharp rise in the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI) in 2019, of 22%, caused a controversy about its effects on employment. A year and a half later, with a wealth of data and exercises, the Bank of Spain concludes that this increase led to lower employment growth of between 0.6% and 1.1%. Although the supervisor does not cite the figure, if you take the data on salaried workers from the EPA, that estimate translated into a net loss of between about 98,000 and about 180,000 jobs. Among those who earn the minimum wage, the decrease in jobs was between 6% and 11%.

“The analysis shows that, after the increase in the SMI, there was less growth in employment in the group with the lowest wages,” says the document published on Tuesday. The agency also emphasizes that there was a greater impact on young people and older age groups. The study is published just when Vice President Yolanda Díaz has announced that she plans to resume the path of improvements, while Vice President Nadia Calviño has defended the commitment to raise it throughout the legislature but prioritizes that the million return to activity before of people who have been left out of the job market after the pandemic.

The Bank of Spain recalls that in Spain there is a problem of income inequality that has been aggravated by the pandemic. And it highlights that in recent years various organizations such as the IMF have advocated for improvements in the minimum wage. In Spain, the SMI began to rise strongly since 2017, and since 2019 the Executive has begun a path of increase to leave it at 60% of the average salary, a level that could already be reached depending on the statistics taken, he points out. the bank. Using the 2018 median annual income, it would be 66%. And in 57% if you take the median income of workers with a full-time contract, he indicates.

In the supervisor’s opinion, one must be cautious and weigh very well the positive effects, such as improved consumption and equity, and the negative, such as job loss. And then he makes it clear that in his study he only focuses on the effects on the labor market.

The Bank of Spain had already made a previous estimate in which it indicated that employment could decrease by 0.8%, that is, about 120,000 jobs. The Fiscal Authority spoke of about 24,000. And BBVA estimated the impact between 75,000 and 195,000. Once with data on what had happened, Comisiones Obreras did a study concluding that the probability that a salaried employee with low studies would continue in the job after the rise was the same. And the Tax Authority calculated the loss of employment between 19,000 and 33,000 with affiliation data but without taking into account the agricultural sector and domestic employees. The bank emphasizes that it is difficult to make the calculation with aggregate data because the groups most affected by the SMI are small. Among the most prominent, young workers between 16 and 24 years old (22.9% of the total receive the minimum wage), temporary workers (17%) and employees of companies with up to 5 workers (33.8%) . The incidence is very high in the Agriculture branch (59.2%).

According to the supervisor’s analysis, between 1981 and 2004 the SMI was reducing its purchasing power. From 2005 to 2009 it registered significant increases. Between 2009 and 2016, its evolution was in line with the salaries agreed in the agreement. And between 2017 and 2020 it has experienced strong growth that has led to a considerable gain in purchasing power: 38% since 1983, similar to that registered in minimum pensions and much higher than the 4% earned in contract wages.

In the European comparison, the minimum wage in Spain is in the intermediate range of the EU countries, explains the report. If the median salary is taken in companies with up to 10 workers, in Spain the SMI is placed at 53%, above that of countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, where it is around 45%. In France it is at 59% and in Portugal at 73%.

The work of the Bank of Spain carries out a series of exercises to verify the robustness of its results. In the first place, it confirms that in 2019 there was in general a slowdown in employment greater than that of economic activity in practically all indicators, especially if public employment is subtracted and if branches such as the agricultural sector, construction or the domestic employees. Also among temporary workers. In addition, other analyzes are made by age groups, provinces, autonomous communities and sectors. And in general, “worse behavior” is observed in those groups with the highest incidence of SMI.

Even so, all this is not decisive for the Bank of Spain. Thus, a study is carried out with data from the individual labor histories of the Social Security in 2019. In this exercise, the trajectory of several years of the set of contracts for workers with contribution bases of less than or equal to 1,050 euros is drawn. And it is compared with the line that the group draws in those years between 1,051 and 1,250 euros. And the conclusion is that they always march in parallel. Until 2019. Then the bank detects “a sharp drop in contracts” in which they charge 1,050 euros or less, while the others rebound slightly. And it compares these same data with other salary groups, obtaining the calculation from these differences: the growth rates behaved between 6 and 11 percentage points worse than the rest. Hence, with 10% of workers affected, “the 22% increase in the SMI would have meant between 0.6 and 1.1 percentage points of less employment,” the report concludes.