The Central Bank of Russia raised the key rate by 0.5 percentage points, to 5.5% per annum, follows from the message press service regulator on Friday 11 June.

“The Russian and global economies are recovering faster than previously expected. Inflation is growing above the forecast of the Bank of Russia. Taking into account high inflationary expectations, the balance of risks has significantly shifted towards pro-inflationary ones, ”the Central Bank said.

In addition, the Central Bank sees the prerequisites for a further increase in the key rate at the next meetings.

“Increased inflationary pressures amid the nearing economic recovery could lead to a more significant and prolonged upward inflation deviation from the target. This creates the need for a further increase in the key rate at the next meetings, “- said in the message.

The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia is scheduled for July 23 to discuss the level of the key rate.

At the last meeting of the Central Bank on April 23, the regulator increased the key indicator for the second time in a row by 0.5 percentage points, from 4.5% to 5% per annum. At the same time, the Central Bank raised its inflation forecast for 2021 – to 4.7-5.2% from 3.7-4.2%. It was clarified that in the context of the monetary policy being pursued, annual inflation will return to the Central Bank’s target in mid-2022 and will be close to 4% in the future.

June 8, Associate Professor of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanov Denis Domashchenko in an interview with Izvestia said that the increase in the key rate by the Bank of Russia and the subsequent increase in interest rates on deposits will have a positive effect on the population with savings in banks.

At the same time, investment expert Vitaly Kirpichev told Izvestia that the key metric that the Central Bank is now paying attention to is inflation. He noted that prices rose 6.02% in annual terms in May.