A string of photos posted on social networks gave account of a meeting in Madrid between the former Minister of Health, Ginés González García, and the pharmaceutical businessman Hugo Sigman, whose laboratory was in charge of producing the active principle locally in the vaccines of AstraZeneca, some of which arrived on a flight on Monday.

The lawyer Florencia Arietto was the first to post the photo of the official ejected from Alberto Fernández’s cabinet due to the Vip vaccination scandal, in Ezeiza, on his way to Spain.

It was no secret. The former minister has a talk schedule There they include visits to the University of Salamanca and the San Carlos III Health Institute.

Another image that circulated on networks showed Ginés and Sigman in what he claimed to be the Barajas airport. The picture, however, it corresponded to the lobby-bar of a hotel, the elegant Icon Embassy and the meeting would not have been by chance, as was supposed in the networks.

The photo reached the Twitter account of Deputy Mariana Zuvic, from Together for Change and increased the speculation.

Although the protagonists of the meeting did not want to give details, it transpired that the delays the arrival of the vaccines whose main input was produced by Sigman, with its mAbxience laboratory, was a topic addressed.

The Argentine businessman, who usually spends periods of residence in Spain where he has interests and businesses, would have outlined his perception concern that you have of your figure in the country and he would have regretted being exposed before a delay that did not depend on him, but on the production wheel that continues in the United States and Mexico.

It was also learned that Sigman and González García would have spoken about the future of the vaccination campaigns in the country and abroad and of the hits and misses that were recorded Argentine work on the matter.

After initiating legal action against Patricia Bullrich for her statements about the negotiation with Pfizer, the former minister maintained that he was never “conditioned to be friends with Sigman”, to exercise their position.

The businessman had met last April with the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, when he was visiting Spain.

DS