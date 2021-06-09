Rome (Reuters)

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli said that he is focused on fulfilling his childhood dream of representing Italy in a major competition, but acknowledged that he will make important decisions regarding his future after the European Football Championship.

Local media recently speculated that the 23-year-old would move to Juventus, after another impressive season with his club prompted coach Roberto Mancini to call the former AC Milan playmaker into his European Championship squad.

Locatelli is expected to start in place of the injured Marco Verratti in the opening match of the tournament against Turkey on Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Locatelli said in a press conference: “Representing Italy and the Italian people in the European Championship is a beautiful responsibility, which everyone desires, and it is something we tell our children.”

He added, “It has been a dream for me since I was a child and I used to watch this competition on screens with my friends. He continued, “Turkey has a prominent team and great players like Hakan Calhanoglu, who I used to play against, and it will not be an easy task, but we must do our best.”

Locatelli insisted that no decisions would be made about his future until the tournament was over. He said: It is just speculation and I have an important tournament to play in and I need to focus. It is normal that there are speculations in the transfer market, but I will not be busy with it and thinking about it will be a waste of time, although I know that after the European Championship there will be important decisions.