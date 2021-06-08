By now in 2021, you can be terrific and scared to death at the same time. “We are going to start to see now what we have been up to for the last year and a half. The shock post-traumatic ”, predicts Lucía Lijtmaer (Argentina, 44 years old). At his side, his friend and professional colleague, Isa Calderón (Madrid, 38 years old), completes the sentence, which happens frequently: “Those who went to shout ‘Freedom, freedom’ at Puerta del Sol, for example : shock post-traumatic of ‘I do not find meaning in life, and the end of the state of alarm comes and I already find it.’ Lucía resumed: “Now I don’t know if I want to stay at home or go to a rave in Berlin for three days. I do not know. At the same time, I am at a point in life where I begin to enjoy what we do without suffering, and it has cost me a lot to stop suffering. It is a moment of enjoyment and of great strangeness. I don’t know what will happen, but I assume the uncertainty ”.

“What we do”, in this case, is Weekly deformed, the title that encompasses the many works by Lijtmaer and Calderón, two of the most learned and badass cultural agitators on the recent scene. Every two weeks, they take out a podcast where they, forged in theater, discuss books, cinema, feminism and their personal lives (“we make up 60% of the things we tell about our lives,” Caldéron qualifies, firm index finger). Every so often, they do the same in crowded theaters throughout Spain (the next, on June 13 at Teatro La Latina in Madrid). And every three months, an edition on-line offers a new program for five euros per viewing. In 2020 they were already one of the rare cases of women who find media success after 35, but the confinement and the listening boom of podcasts which he supposed, elevated his cocktail (Vivian Gornick, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, Marianne Faithfull and, almost always, Susan Sontag) to a long-lasting phenomenon. “Few people had heard of these things until we started saying them. That’s why they take us so hard ”, reasons the Madrilenian.

The story, then, is no longer so much how they got here, but the challenges that come with being a phenomenon in the process of settlement. The risk of overexposure? “I don’t think we’ll get to that point,” Calderón ignores. “We measure ourselves a lot”, adds Lijtmaer. “We go to many things that they call us to. And they don’t understand it ”, concludes Calderón. Because fame has caught them older? Lijtmaer: “The generation between 20 and 25 years old has lived so precarious from so young that they believe that if they have a good year, they should do everything at once. The album, the book, the program … And they arrive crushed at the end of the experience, burned: they are a generation convinced that there is no future. We don’t take things from that place ”. Calderón: “I have been asked many times to write a book. I don’t see myself capable right now and so I’m saying no to everything. I think that you have to keep it in mind ”. Lijtmaer, who already published Offended (Anagram) in 2019, is testing now with fiction.

Another question that has come up recently: people who argue that such a scholarly program can only reach the bourgeoisie and therefore their very strong leftist ideology is masturbatory. Lijtmaer: “That is nonsense.” Calderón remembers that she is middle class: “Do you think my mother used to put the Sontag and Gornick books on my breakfast table when I was little? My mother has never read Sontag in her life. Culture is something that you acquire because you have restlessness. What happens, if you come from a working-class neighborhood, you can’t go to the public library to get a book? ” Lijtmaer: “The Spanish publishing world does come from aristocratic roots. The readers do not ”. But their left-wing ideology sets them apart in a world where conservatism manages to make more and more noise, right? Calderón: “In Misshapen We take for obvious things -human rights, approaches …-, which are less and less obvious in society in general. Always repeating the same thing tires us, that is why we also take it to humor. So much anger and so much anger, so much frustration, we have to capture it with the best weapon ”. Later, he adds: “We have listeners from the PP. The other day a girl wrote to me who told me: ‘there are many friends of mine who voted for Ayuso and we listened to you and maybe you should not mess with her or proclaim so much that you are from the left’. Well, daughter ”.

Another consequence of saying what they want: hordes of men pounding them in nets. Calderón: “Women, when we step out of the pot and denounce our position in the world, we are punished.” Lijtmaer confirms: “The woman who speaks is the one who is punished. We have achieved peace of mind, after a while, of being strong enough to face that nightmare ”.

More important than growing, they say, is maintaining essence. “It is surprising that the podcast It works, talking about what we talk about, but I think it has to do with what a conversation is, ”says Lijtmaer. Calderón: “It is intimate, there is complicity …”. Lijtmaer: “Our relationship is for real. And that is something that beyond the fact that we invent things, that is because, but… ”. Lijtmaer: “We are very friends.” Calderón: “And that goes through.”

