The DICE shooter will have no single or battle royale mode, and will focus on multiplayer as a service.

A few hours ago the reveal event of Battlefield 2042 took place, the new installment of the first-person action saga of EA and DICE. The spectacular presentation trailer has left some answers, but also many questions, some of them will be resolved when the first gameplay of the game is shown next day 13. Others, such as the reason for the absence of the campaign mode, already have an official answer .

It has been one of the most talked about aspects after the announcement of Battlefield 2042. The game will not have neither the rumored battle royale mode nor a single player campaign, as is usual in the series. That is what he has talked about Daniel Berlin, FPS Design Director, in statements to the Eurogamer portal, where they confess that they have focused on multiplayer because it is the greatest virtue of the study.

Although it will not have a campaign, it will have a narrative through the specialists“I think it is something that allows us to focus on what we are best at. We have said: well, this time we are not going to have a traditional single player campaign, but we are going to put this emphasis and all these resources in delving into multiplayer, because it is what we do best, “says Berlin. The manager has also said that, despite this, it is not an adventure without narrative.” We have a guided universe, you will see it through the specialists and as we progress in the game as a service and the different seasons; this is how the world will evolve. “

The game, for its part, will include modes to play alone, either with bots or with friends and a brief narrative background; but nothing from a multi-hour long campaign. If you want to know in detail all the news, we leave you with our advance of Battlefield 2042 after having seen it in motion.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos TRAILERS channel on YouTube

More on: Battlefield 2042, EA and DICE.