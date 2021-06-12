The Attorney General of the State, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, affirmed that the election of the UAE to the Security Council for the period 2022-2023 is an affirmation of the UAE’s influential diplomatic presence in the world, and a true embodiment of its foreign policy leadership, which has become a model in relations between countries, as it was built on Solid foundations based on spreading security, peace, tolerance and sustainable development in various parts of the region and the world. These are the foundations laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and our wise leadership followed his approach in consolidating, emphasizing, deepening and developing these principles. Through the great contributions made by the UAE at various political and humanitarian levels.

The Attorney General of the State indicated that the foreign policy of the UAE was characterized by wisdom and moderation, and its adoption of a fixed strategy based on adherence to the Charter of the United Nations and respect for international conventions and laws. international community, and its keenness to move forward at all local, regional and international levels, to create a constructive dialogue to achieve peace, deepen cooperation and contribute to building a world free of intolerance and violence based on mutual respect and acceptance of the other.

The Attorney General of the State extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership for this important diplomatic award, stressing the firm commitment of the State Prosecution to contribute to enhancing the honorable reputation of the UAE’s foreign policy, and to continue its work on the path of civilized development witnessed by the UAE under the wise leadership that It attaches great importance to achieving justice and consolidating the rule of law, wishing the UAE further progress, prosperity and ability to maintain its leading position among nations.



