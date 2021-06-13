The reality of America Artist of the year It is nearing completion and the winner will be defined next Saturday, June 19.

In the last gala Milett Figueroa and Pamela franco they met in the semifinals and only one of them would go on to the final. However, the cumbia singer was the one who beat the model. In their last presentation, the Christian Dominguez couple showed off on the dance floor next to Alma Bella, for which the jurors gave them an excellent score.

Likewise, the other participant who could also raise the glass is Josimar. The salsa singer demonstrates his versatility at each gala interpreting various musical genres. In the last edition he sang the song “Pegate” by Ricky Martin and thanks to his excellent presentation he is another of the finalists.

The other contestant is Anahí de Cárdenas, who has shone in each of his presentations. Before making his last performance, he said that he sees himself lifting the reality cup.

On the other hand, the comedian Esau, who plays The UchulúIn her recent presentation she performed songs by the famous salsa singer Celia Cruz. Also, despite having various criticisms from Santi Lesmes, in his last gala the jury congratulated him. “After seeing this performance, I want to tell you not to tell me the price, tell me when you act that I pay whatever it takes to see you,” he said.

Laurita Pacheco, the singer of folk music, is another of the participants who went to the final of The Artist of the Year. Although, at the beginning of the reality show, she was shy, now she surprises the jury with her extroverted presentations.

Also, the comedian Jose luis ruis better known as ‘Chikiplum’ has become a strong participant, as he has managed to beat the singer Diego Val and enchant the jury. In his last presentation he performed the song “Pedro Navaja”.

Finally, ‘Chikiplum’, Anahí de Cárdenas, Pamela Franco, La Uchulú, Josimar and Laurita Pacheco will be the six famous characters that will be seen on stage next Saturday, June 19.

